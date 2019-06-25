Strike action to go ahead at Aberdeen Airport

Strike action at Aberdeen Airport will take place this week after union members rejected a new offer from management.

Unite the union announced on Tuesday that its membership in Aberdeen had turned down the offer and voted to move ahead with a walk out.

The strike will take place on Thursday and Friday from 6am to 10am, which could impact on air passengers from the isles.

Aberdeen Airport is part of AGS Airports Limited group, which also owns Glasgow Airport.

NHS Shetland has insisted the action would have no effect on patients travelling south for treatment.

Patient Travel Manager, Yvonne Graham, said in a statement: “Strike action at Aberdeen and Glasgow Airports on Thursday and Friday this week will have no impact on NHS Shetland patients travelling to the mainland for medical appointments.

“This strike action is unrelated to the recent Hial strike action by air traffic controllers and affects a different group of workers.

“Management at both airports have assured us there are contingency plans in place to ensure flights are unaffected.”

Hopes were high the strike could be averted following a new offer put forward by airport management.

A vote by union members rejected the offer by 62.8 per cent.

Seventy-one and a half per cent rejected a pension proposal and to continue with the dispute. The ballot turnout was 96 per cent.

The pay offer for 2019 by Aberdeen Airport remained the basic three per cent with a new one off payment of £600 for full time employees, but with a bonus plan removed.

Next year, Unite said Aberdeen Airport proposed an annual pay offer identical to the Retail Price Index figure in January 2020.

The union insisted AGS Airports remained unwilling to discuss or reopen the consultation on closing the pension scheme.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite took the latest pay offer back to our membership at Aberdeen Airport to let them decide on the course of action. It was vital that our members had the opportunity to consider and respond to Aberdeen Airport and the AGS Group. The message our members have sent could not be any clearer or any louder.

“Let’s hope this second strong mandate shows Aberdeen Airport management that they need to come back around the table with an offer Unite can support so that we can find a remedy to this dispute. Unite’s members have democratically voted to continue strike action and this action will continue unless they receive a significantly better offer.

“We will wait to hear from airport management on whether they wish to get back round the negotiating table or whether they are more interested in needlessly escalating this dispute.”