27th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Asiss the first to cross the line in Bergen to Lerwick race

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The first yacht in the Bergen to Lerwick race has crossed the line, giving her 11-strong crew cause for smiles and celebration.

This is the second time the 40-foot Asiss has arrived at the town port as part of the major sailing challenge.

The impressive-looking vessel last came to the isles as part of the 2012 event

On Thursday afternoon the crew, which ranges in age from 12 to 62, proudly flew the Bergen to Lerwick blue ribbon after arriving at Lerwick Harbour.

They had last been on dry land on Wednesday morning before their 10am departure from Bergen.

Skipper was seasoned sailor Ole Birger Giavener.

“It’s nice to be here – again.”

He said conditions had proved favourable for the crossing.

“It was windy at the start, the wind dropped during the night and there was some rain but it was okay,” he said.

“The boat functioned well and the crew functioned well.”

He said he had competed in the event seven years ago with the same vessel, albeit with a different crew.

And he added he was pleased to be on dry land. The crew had worked well together, he said, with a rotation of 40 to 50 minutes sleep for each of the crewmembers.

“It’s nice to be in the harbour. It’s a long journey.

“This boat likes to have a large number of crewmembers, so normally we are 10 or 12.”

The crew come from Trondheim. They transported the yacht from there to Bergen in time for the race – a distance of 350 miles.

Tags:
Bergen to Lerwick
Lerwick harbour
yachts

More articles about Bergen to Lerwick, Lerwick harbour and yachts

Lerwick Harbour starts 2019 strongly
Lerwick Harbour starts 2019 strongly
01/05/2019
Lerwick Harbour traffic continues to rise
Lerwick Harbour traffic continues to rise
30/10/2018
White-sided dolphins put on a display in harbour
White-sided dolphins put on a display in harbour
04/08/2018
Taxi driver gets up close to a rare Arctic visitor
Taxi driver gets up close to a rare Arctic visitor
11/05/2018
WATCH: Vaila Mae enjoys final sail of the season
WATCH: Vaila Mae enjoys final sail of the season
04/10/2017
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
10/07/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top