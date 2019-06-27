Asiss the first to cross the line in Bergen to Lerwick race

The first yacht in the Bergen to Lerwick race has crossed the line, giving her 11-strong crew cause for smiles and celebration.

This is the second time the 40-foot Asiss has arrived at the town port as part of the major sailing challenge.

The impressive-looking vessel last came to the isles as part of the 2012 event

On Thursday afternoon the crew, which ranges in age from 12 to 62, proudly flew the Bergen to Lerwick blue ribbon after arriving at Lerwick Harbour.

They had last been on dry land on Wednesday morning before their 10am departure from Bergen.

Skipper was seasoned sailor Ole Birger Giavener.

“It’s nice to be here – again.”

He said conditions had proved favourable for the crossing.

“It was windy at the start, the wind dropped during the night and there was some rain but it was okay,” he said.



“The boat functioned well and the crew functioned well.”

He said he had competed in the event seven years ago with the same vessel, albeit with a different crew.

And he added he was pleased to be on dry land. The crew had worked well together, he said, with a rotation of 40 to 50 minutes sleep for each of the crewmembers.

“It’s nice to be in the harbour. It’s a long journey.

“This boat likes to have a large number of crewmembers, so normally we are 10 or 12.”

The crew come from Trondheim. They transported the yacht from there to Bergen in time for the race – a distance of 350 miles.