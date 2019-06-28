29th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Foula residents sign green energy pledge

0 comments, , by , in Environment, Headlines, News, ST Online

Foula residents have signed a pledge to help them develop a cleaner energy system.

They will produce a decarbonisation plan over the next year after signing the Clean Energy Transition Pledge. It is hoped the isle can become less reliant on diesel generators.

Fair Isle Electricity Company’s Robert Mitchell, Fiona Stirling and Melanie Macrae, both of HIE and Foula Electricity Trust representative Magnus Holbourn.

Foula has a population of 35. It has generated its own power since the creation of the Foula Electricity Trust in 1982. A hybrid scheme of wind, hydro, solar and diesel generation helps keep the lights on.

The trust joined Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), Shetland Islands Council (SIC) and residents in signing the pledge, on Friday. Fair Isle is also planning to sign up soon.

Trust director Magnus Holbourn said: “The islanders held a meeting and unanimously decided that Foula should sign up to this pledge.

“The folk that live here are very conscious of the negative things happening to the climate as a result of fossil fuel emissions and so we were delighted to have this opportunity to be a pioneering island.

“We really hope that what we do here on Foula can inspire other people to get behind a transition to low carbon living.”

Foula is one of six communities selected as “pioneering islands” in the Clean Energy for EU Islands programme announced in February.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Council
Foula
Highlands and Islands Enterprise
renewable energy
Scottish Natural Heritage

More articles about Council, Foula, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, renewable energy and Scottish Natural Heritage

Lerwick nursery fears new pre-school scheme will force its closure
Lerwick nursery fears new pre-school scheme will force its closure
28/05/2019
Mossy Hill Windfarm – graphic shows the view from Bressay
Mossy Hill Windfarm – graphic shows the view from Bressay
23/04/2019
Ofgem provisionally approves 600MW cable
Ofgem provisionally approves 600MW cable
19/03/2019
Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
Council will not object to Viking Energy proposal
20/02/2019
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
Council adjourns Viking Energy decision
13/02/2019
Councillors’ condemnation of Holyrood budget offer
Councillors’ condemnation of Holyrood budget offer
16/01/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top