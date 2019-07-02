New MSP vote to be held in late August

Shetlanders will vote for their new MSP in a by-election expected to be held on Thursday 29th August.

Council leader Steven Coutts confirmed the by-election date on Tuesday.

Long-standing isles MSP Tavish Scott anounced last week he would be departing from politics to take up a new role as head of external affairs with Scottish Rugby in August, leaving the seat vacant for what is expected to be a fiercely contested campaign. Mr Scott had been the isles representative at Holyrood since the Scottish Parliament opened in 1999.