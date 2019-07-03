3rd July 2019
Eighty jobs to go at Sullom Voe Terminal

Eighty jobs are expected to be lost at Sullom Voe Terminal as EnQuest looks to cut a quarter of its workforce at the North Mainland site.

Represenatives from EnQuest have arrived in the isles and are due to speak to staff today, it is understood. The company has confirmed to The Shetland Times that it is seeking to cut the workforce.

The oil company took over from BP at the beginning of 2017, ending BP’s long-standing association with the site.

Following the takeover, new managers had said they hoped to keep the terminal operating beyond 2030. It was always anticipated that jobs would be cut to reduce costs at the terminal.

EnQuest
Jobs
Sullom Voe terminal

