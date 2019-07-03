Entries sought for ‘Shetland crofter’ photo competition

Time is running out for people to submit entries for Shetland Amenity Trust’s “Seasons of the Shetland Crofter” competition.

You do not have to be a professional photographer or a crofter to win, just submit a photo or video that reflects an aspect of life on a Shetland croft.

It can be a new image or video, or one from the past. You could win a luxury Vispring Real Shetland Wool Bed and a stay at the Sumburgh Head Lighthouse Centre.

The competition is being run by Jamieson & Smith in collaboration with the amenity trust which runs Shetland Wool Week. Entries will be compiled into a book and video presentation which will be launched at wool week in September. The winners will be announced at the opening night of this year’s event which is in its 10th year.

Oliver Henry of Jamieson & Smith, the patron for this year’s event, said: “The Shetland summer may have had a few false starts but for crofters this is something they take in their stride, often having to deal with all of the seasons in a single day.

“We are looking for photos and videos that really capture crofting life, it can be an old photo or video or something more recent. We hope the book will be a real insight into the industry past and present and the people and environment at the heart of it.”

The competition closes on 21st July. To find out more and to enter see www.shetlandwoolbrokers.co.uk/Seasons-of-the-Shetland-Crofter.