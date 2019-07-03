3rd July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Entries sought for ‘Shetland crofter’ photo competition

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Time is running out for people to submit entries for Shetland Amenity Trust’s “Seasons of the Shetland Crofter” competition.

You do not have to be a professional photographer or a crofter to win, just submit a photo or video that reflects an aspect of life on a Shetland croft.

It can be a new image or video, or one from the past. You could win a luxury Vispring Real Shetland Wool Bed and a stay at the Sumburgh Head Lighthouse Centre.

The competition is being run by Jamieson & Smith in collaboration with the amenity trust which runs Shetland Wool Week. Entries will be compiled into a book and video presentation which will be launched at wool week in September. The winners will be announced at the opening night of this year’s event which is in its 10th year.

Shetland Wool Week patron Oliver Henry.

Oliver Henry of Jamieson & Smith, the patron for this year’s event, said: “The Shetland summer may have had a few false starts but for crofters this is something they take in their stride, often having to deal with all of the seasons in a single day.

“We are looking for photos and videos that really capture crofting life, it can be an old photo or video or something more recent. We hope the book will be a real insight into the industry past and present and the people and environment at the heart of it.”

The competition closes on 21st July. To find out more and to enter see www.shetlandwoolbrokers.co.uk/Seasons-of-the-Shetland-Crofter.

Tags:
Competition
Jamieson & Smith
Oliver Henry
photography
Shetland Amenity Trust

More articles about Competition, Jamieson & Smith, Oliver Henry, photography and Shetland Amenity Trust

Trust branches out to clone ancient native hazel trees
Trust branches out to clone ancient native hazel trees
25/06/2019
Amenity trust announces quartet of sponsors for this year’s boat week
Amenity trust announces quartet of sponsors for this year’s boat week
08/04/2019
‘Man of Wool’ Oliver named as Shetland Wool Week patron
‘Man of Wool’ Oliver named as Shetland Wool Week patron
21/03/2019
Soundbar winner
Soundbar winner
30/11/2018
Fair Isle ‘Life and Death’ photo wins national award
Fair Isle ‘Life and Death’ photo wins national award
06/11/2018
Hay’s Dock Café closes
Hay’s Dock Café closes
03/11/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top