Sullom Voe job losses ‘obviously a blow’, says council leader

Job losses at Sullom Voe oil terminal are “obviously a blow to the individuals affected,” said council leader Steven Coutts.

“Eighty job losses in a community the size of Shetland will have an impact,” said Mr Coutts.

“EnQuest are a private company and make their own commercial decisions,” added Mr Coutts. “But as a council we will be seeking reassurance that while this should create a more efficient operation, that safety and environmental protection will not be compromised.

“The clean environment in and on Shetland is crucial to our community and particularly our marine industries. It must be protected.”

The oil company, which has also issued an official statement on the job losses, took over from BP at the beginning of 2017, ending BP’s long-standing association with the site.