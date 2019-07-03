Watch – Lerwick primary pupils unite to lead learning

Pupils from both the Bells Brae and Sound Primary schools combined to demonstrate the different leadership activities that they are involved with.

Their joint presentation came during the recent ‘Leadership Matters’ week, organised in order to delve into what “leadership is and means for all our communities in Shetland”.

“Realising leadership potential and creating new opportunities” is the ethos behind the Leadership Matters week.

Pupils gave short speeches on the work that they were associated with, which included reducing single-use plastics, educating others on dyslexia and leading the service on Holocaust memorial day.

Watch the video of the pupils’ presentations below.