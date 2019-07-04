4th July 2019
‘Malicious mischief’ reported in Lerwick

Police are investigating, after receiving a report of an incident at the rear of a property in Law Lane, Lerwick, where items disturbed in the garden were disturbed and switches tampered with causing damage.

The suspected “malicious mischief” is believed to have occurred over the evening of Saturday 23rd June.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows anyone who was in the area should contact Lerwick Police Station on 101.

