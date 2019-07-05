6th July 2019
Premier Inn hotel in Lerwick gets green light

A proposed Premier Inn hotel on the old Brevik House site has been granted planning permission by the SIC, subject to conditions.

Previous planning permission for a 91 bedroom hotel on the same site was granted in March 2017, before developer Breiwick Bay Properties Ltd turned their attention towards the development of 24 flats and nine houses in the area.

That proposal also gained planning permission, in October 2018.

A Premier Inn spokesman confirmed their interest in May this year, saying: “We have an ambition to open a Premier Inn hotel on Shetland.

“The Brevik House site would be a good location for a Premier Inn in Lerwick and we have been speaking to the site owner about the possibility of creating a hotel on the site.”

Opposition to the hotel had been lodged by the owners of the Breiview Guest House in Lerwick and the Shetland North Accommodation Providers, although their objection was withdrawn by Hunter Planning at the end of June.

Premier Inn is the largest budget hotel chain in Britain, with over 750 hotels around the UK.

