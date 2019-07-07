First medal for Team Shetland

Two Shetland triathletes bagged top ten finishes as Shetland recorded its first medal of the 2019 Island Games.

Louise Parr came eight overall with a time of two hours and forty-two minutes, eleven minutes behind the Faroese winner Súsanna Skylv Sørensen.

Shelley Humphray came ninth and Miriam Veenhuizen came 20th. In the team event, which is calculated by combining an island’s top three finishers, Shetland won the bronze.

Guernsey were gold medallists in the team event while Jersey took the silver.