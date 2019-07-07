8th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

First medal for Team Shetland

First medal for Team Shetland
0 comments, , by , in News, Sport, ST Online

Two Shetland triathletes bagged top ten finishes as Shetland recorded its first medal of the 2019 Island Games.

Louise Parr came eight overall with a time of two hours and forty-two minutes, eleven minutes behind the Faroese winner Súsanna Skylv Sørensen.

Shelley Humphray came ninth and Miriam Veenhuizen came 20th. In the team event, which is calculated by combining an island’s top three finishers, Shetland won the bronze.

Guernsey were gold medallists in the team event while Jersey took the silver.

Tags:
Island Games
Sport
Triathlon

More articles about Island Games, Sport and Triathlon

Updated: Celebrations as Shetland wins coveted Stuart Cup
Updated: Celebrations as Shetland wins coveted Stuart Cup
02/06/2019
Junior netball player invited for national trial
Junior netball player invited for national trial
25/05/2019
WATCH: Olympic star brings message for young swimmers
WATCH: Olympic star brings message for young swimmers
23/11/2018
Island games and Tall Ships bids get backing from councillors
Island games and Tall Ships bids get backing from councillors
28/08/2018
Shetland winners at media awards
Shetland winners at media awards
03/02/2018
Travel fund announced to support isles athletes
Travel fund announced to support isles athletes
03/02/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top