Isles writer Murray in running for literary award

Writer Donald Murray is in the running for a prestigious award in recognition of his work.

The author behind As The Women Lay Dreaming, The Dark Stuff and The Guga Hunters has been shortlisted in The Herald Scottish Culture Awards 2019.

Murray says he is “thrilled and delighted” to have been nominated as a finalist in the outstanding literature category against two other hopefuls.

The awards are due to be presented at a formal ceremony at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday.

It comes during a busy period for Lewis man Murray, which has seen him representing the Western Isles in arts industry events.

Next week Murray is due to visit the Isle of Arran as part of work he is carrying out in connection with the indigenous people of Canada.