8th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Isles writer Murray in running for literary award

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Writer Donald Murray is in the running for a prestigious award in recognition of his work.

The author behind As The Women Lay Dreaming, The Dark Stuff and The Guga Hunters has been shortlisted in The Herald Scottish Culture Awards 2019.

Murray says he is “thrilled and delighted” to have been nominated as a finalist in the outstanding literature category against two other hopefuls.

The awards are due to be presented at a formal ceremony at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday.

It comes during a busy period for Lewis man Murray, which has seen him representing the Western Isles in arts industry events.

Next week Murray is due to visit the Isle of Arran as part of work he is carrying out in connection with the indigenous people of Canada.

Tags:
As the Women Lay Dreaming
Donald Murray
The Dark Stuff
The Guga Hunters

More articles about As the Women Lay Dreaming, Donald Murray, The Dark Stuff and The Guga Hunters

Arts community pays tribute following death of WordPlay ‘instigator’ Alex Cluness
Arts community pays tribute following death of WordPlay ‘instigator’ Alex Cluness
23/01/2018
Tales of ‘silver darlings’ launches tomorrow
Tales of ‘silver darlings’ launches tomorrow
15/09/2015
Edinburgh fringe performance for Murray’ production
Edinburgh fringe performance for Murray’ production
24/07/2015

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top