8th July 2019
Police look for information on alleged careless driver

The police want to speak to witnesses in relation to a report of careless driving just south of Voe.

The incident was said to have happened about 8.45am on the main A970. A black vehicle was travelling north and the manner of driving caused another driver heading south to take evasive action.

Anyone with information, or any “dashcam” footage of the incident, is asked to contact the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or alternatively attend at the the Lerwick station.

