Sprinter Dinwoodie earns Island Games bronze

Sprinter Katie Dinwoodie has won Shetland’s second medal of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games.

Dinwoodie came third in the 100 metres on Monday afternoon in a tense photo-finish.

The young sprinter was one of two Shetlanders to make it to the 100 metres final with Faye Cox also competing.

Dinwoodie was the fastest qualifier earlier in the day, notching a time of 12.51 in her semi-final.

In a narrow finish the runner saw off competition for the bronze medal from Orkney’s Taylah Spence, who came fourth with a time just 0.04 seconds behind Dinwoodie.

Dinwoodie’s success has given Team Shetland their second medal of the games after the women’s triathlon team took a bronze on Sunday in the team event.

Meanwhile, the table tennis team finished 11th overall, having gone out hoping to secure a top eight position and therefore retain their position in the second-seeded pool of teams.

Losses against Gibraltar and eventual semi-finalists Gotland left Shetland unable to achieve their top eight aim before the end of the group stage, with their only group stage success coming against the Cayman Islands.

In the first 9th to 13th place play-off the Isle of Man proved too much for the local team setting up an 11th to 13th match against Alderney. Shetland won that 4-3 to avoid a rematch with the Cayman Islands in the 12th/13th place play-off to decide the last placed finisher.

• Check The Shetland Times website later this evening for a round-up of news from the pool with several Shetland swimmers competing in finals this evening.