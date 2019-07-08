9th July 2019
Swimmers add to Island Games medal tally

Team Shetland added to its medal tally on Monday as the isles’ swimmers enjoyed success in the pool.

Four-time gold medallist Felix Gifford won Shetland’s first in the water when he took third place in the 200 metre butterfly.

Jasmin Smith, a medal winner in her first Island Games in Gotland two years ago, was the next winner, securing a bronze in the 50 metre breaststroke. She was up against the Western Isles’ Kara Hanlon who earlier in the day set an Island Games record for the discipline.

Jasmin Smith won a bronze in the 50 metre breaststroke. Photo: Kevin Jones

Emmie Hutchison was just shy of a podium finish in the women’s 100 metre butterfly. However, her time of 1:04:09 did set a new Shetland record.

She was also part of a Shetland record-setting relay team alongside Smith, Katie Bain and her sister Anne Hutchsion. The quartet came fifth in the 4 x 50 metre freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, the badminton team came 6th overall following a strong showing in the group stage. Wins over Gibraltar and Ynys Môn saw Shetland finish second in Group D, just behind northern neighbours the Faroe Islands.

A win against Menorca, Group A’s second-placed team, took Shetland through to a 5th/6th place play-off against 2015 gold medallists Jersey. Shetland suffered a narrow defeat in that fixture meaning they finished 6th overall in the team event.

