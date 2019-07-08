Teenager released on bail after alleged offences

A teenager has been released on bail after appearing in custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with numerous offences.

The boy, who can not be identified, is accused having a knife and also possessing Class B drugs in the town.

He is also alleged to have smashed windows of two diggers at a construction yard and damaged the door of a forklift, when he is also said to have had a knife.

In addition, the teenager is said to have slashed and punctured tyres on four vans, and stolen a bottle of spirits from the Co-op supermarket.

The case against him was continued without plea until next week.

He was released on bail and ordered to abide by an overnight curfew.