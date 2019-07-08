Two more candidates enter by-election field

Two more candidates have entered the field to replace Tavish Scott as Shetland’s MSP at Holyrood.

The Scottish Labour Party has selected Johan Adamson to fight the upcoming by-election while SIC councillor Ryan Thomson has announced he will stand as an independent candidate.

Mrs Adamson, who works as an accountant at The Shetland Times, said that she was “absolutely delighted” to be chosen to represent the party at the election, set to be held on Thursday 29th August.

Issues such as poor transport links, bringing more jobs to communities across Shetland through fair access to public contracts and better support for crofters and fishermen will all be part of Mrs Adamson’s campaign in the weeks ahead.

Mrs Adamson said: “Only Scottish Labour has the ambition to deliver real change for communities across Shetland who are being let down by the SNP government in Edinburgh.

“The cuts to councils imposed by the SNP are eroding lifeline public services such as internal ferries and our children’s education.

“And whether inside or outside the EU, our vital crofting and fishing industry needs better support for it to thrive for years to come.

“I am excited about this campaign and look forward to putting forward Scottish Labour’s positive vision of investing in our communities, our public services and our people.”

Mr Thomson, who is chairman of the council’s environment and transport committee and runs Tagon Stores in Voe, has joined his SIC colleague Ian Scott as an independent candidate.

He has campaigned vociferously for fixed-links within the isles, and has pledged “to press on the Scottish government the real socio-economic need for fixed links for our islands” if he is elected.

Mr Thomson said: “Here in Shetland, our internal ferry service is scuppered by an aging fleet, and an underfunded service from Holyrood.

“Our ‘external’ ferry service is crippled by a severe lack of capacity for passengers and freight and remains extortionately overpriced.

“Our new MSP must be someone who understands the problems islands face, who will put Shetland before party politics, will work with the Scottish government to address these issues and put fixing our serious transport issues top of the agenda for our isles.”

Ian Scott had already declared his intention to stand independently under the party name “Fight Austerity, Save our NHS, Save our Welfare State”.

Tavish Scott announced on Wednesday 26th June that he would be quitting the post he has held since 1999 in order to take on a new role with Scottish Rugby.