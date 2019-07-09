9th July 2019
First gold for Shetland as MacKay defends title

Athletics star Seumas MacKay has defended the 800 metres Island Games title he won in Gotland two years ago.

MacKay’s gold is Shetland’s first of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games and the athletics team’s second medal overall after Katie Dinwoodie won a bronze in the 100 metres on Monday.

Elsewhere in the track and field events, the women’s 4 x 100 metre relay team qualified for Friday’s final with a time of 49.50 seconds.

The team – comprised of Katie Dinwoodie, Faye Cox, Kara Sharp and Loni Wiseman – came third in their heat and fourth overall to secure a place in Friday’s race.

Shot put competitor Leigh Nicolson advanced through the first three throws to compete for a medal in the second round of the event.

After a further three throws Nicolson ended up finishing sixth overall, with both the gold and the silver going to athletes from Saaremaa.

