Shetland wins three more medals in the pool
Shetland’s swimming team has now notched five bronze medals in the 2019 NatWest Island Games after three more medals were won on Tuesday evening.
Felix Gifford added a second bronze to his games tally with success in the 100 metre butterfly.
Twins Emmie and Anne Hutchison added two more with third-place finishes in the 50 metre butterfly and 200 metre breastroke respectively.
The sisters very nearly added a fourth when they joined forces with Kayla Manson and Jasmin Smith for the 4 x 50 metre medley relay.
In a heart-stopping race the team finished just 0.5 seconds slower than third-placed Faroe Islands.