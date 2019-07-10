10th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

High jump silver as Team Shetland wins more medals

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport, ST Online

Isles athlete Lucy Holden has added a first silver to Team Shetland’s medal tally following success in the high jump.

Jasmin Smith won her second bronze of the games on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Jones

The high jumper’s height of 1.59 metres saw her take second place on Wednesday afternoon, finishing only behind Saaremaa’s Teele Treiel, who took her second gold in the discipline having previously won the title in 2015.

Elsewhere in the track and field events Shetland long-jumper Sean Walterson broke the Shetland record twice over on his way to a fifth-place finish.

And in the pool Jasmin Smith won her second bronze of the games and the swimming squad’s sixth overall with a third place finish in the 100 metres breaststroke. She finished just ahead of fellow Shetland swimmer Anne Hutchison who took fourth place.

Team Shetland have now won ten medals with just two days of sport left to play. The only gold so far went to Seumas MacKay in the 800 metres. Five of the seven bronzes won before Wednesday came in swimming. The other two went to the women’s triathlon team and to sprinter Katie Dinwoodie.

Tags:
Athletics
High Jump
Island Games
Shetland
Swimming

More articles about Athletics, High Jump, Island Games, Shetland and Swimming

Shetland wins three more medals in the pool
Shetland wins three more medals in the pool
09/07/2019
First gold for Shetland as MacKay defends title
First gold for Shetland as MacKay defends title
09/07/2019
Swimmers add to Island Games medal tally
Swimmers add to Island Games medal tally
08/07/2019
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns Island Games bronze
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns Island Games bronze
08/07/2019
First medal for Team Shetland
First medal for Team Shetland
07/07/2019
Cyclist completes 1,600-mile journey in aid of Samaritans
Cyclist completes 1,600-mile journey in aid of Samaritans
24/05/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top