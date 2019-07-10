High jump silver as Team Shetland wins more medals

Isles athlete Lucy Holden has added a first silver to Team Shetland’s medal tally following success in the high jump.

The high jumper’s height of 1.59 metres saw her take second place on Wednesday afternoon, finishing only behind Saaremaa’s Teele Treiel, who took her second gold in the discipline having previously won the title in 2015.

Elsewhere in the track and field events Shetland long-jumper Sean Walterson broke the Shetland record twice over on his way to a fifth-place finish.

And in the pool Jasmin Smith won her second bronze of the games and the swimming squad’s sixth overall with a third place finish in the 100 metres breaststroke. She finished just ahead of fellow Shetland swimmer Anne Hutchison who took fourth place.

Team Shetland have now won ten medals with just two days of sport left to play. The only gold so far went to Seumas MacKay in the 800 metres. Five of the seven bronzes won before Wednesday came in swimming. The other two went to the women’s triathlon team and to sprinter Katie Dinwoodie.