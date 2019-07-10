10th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Ukip names candidate for Holyrood by-election

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Ukip has named its candidate in the forthcoming Holyrood by-election.

The party’s regional officer for Scotland, Janice Mackay, says candidate Stuart Martin will be standing.

No further details have been forthcoming at this point.

The announcement came after SIC councillor Ryan Thomson announced he would stand as an independent candidate.

Fellow councillor Ian Scott has also thrown his hat in the ring.

So far the only candidate to be announced from any of the mainstream parties is Johan Adamson, who hopes to represent Shetland on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party in Edinburgh.

The Liberal Democrats are expected to reach a decision on their candidate at the weekend.

Tags:
By-election
UKIP

More articles about By-election and UKIP

Two more candidates enter by-election field
Two more candidates enter by-election field
08/07/2019
New MSP vote to be held in late August
New MSP vote to be held in late August
02/07/2019
Carmichael ‘delighted’ after securing another Westminster term
Carmichael ‘delighted’ after securing another Westminster term
09/06/2017

About Shetland Times

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top