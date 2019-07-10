Ukip names candidate for Holyrood by-election

Ukip has named its candidate in the forthcoming Holyrood by-election.

The party’s regional officer for Scotland, Janice Mackay, says candidate Stuart Martin will be standing.

No further details have been forthcoming at this point.

The announcement came after SIC councillor Ryan Thomson announced he would stand as an independent candidate.

Fellow councillor Ian Scott has also thrown his hat in the ring.

So far the only candidate to be announced from any of the mainstream parties is Johan Adamson, who hopes to represent Shetland on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party in Edinburgh.

The Liberal Democrats are expected to reach a decision on their candidate at the weekend.