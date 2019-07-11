11th July 2019
Dinwoodie wins gold as Shetland take two more track medals

Dinwoodie wins gold as Shetland take two more track medals
Katie Dinwoodie won her second medal of the games when she bettered her 100 metres bronze by taking gold in the 200 metres.

For the second time this week Dinwoodie had to endure a lengthy wait to find out where she had placed after a tense photo-finish.

Seumas MacKay, pictured celebrating his gold medal success earlier in the week, won bronze in the 400 metres. Photo: Kevin Jones

The knife-edge result came after the sprinter was almost pegged back in the late stages of the race by Orkney’s Taylah Spence. Dinwoodie finished in 24.64 seconds and Spence recorded a time of 24.65.

Dinwoodie’s title-winning sprint gave Team Shetland their second gold medal of the games following middle distance runner Seumas MacKay’s win in the 800 metres earlier in the week.

Shetland’s Faye Cox, who also made the 200 metres final, finished 6th.

Meanwhile, MacKay added another medal to Shetland’s tally by taking bronze in the 400 metres.

MacKay was competing alongside teammate and fellow finalist Bobby Laureson, who finished eighth.

