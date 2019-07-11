11th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Swimmers bag two more medals on final night

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport

Swimmers Felix Gifford and Lauren Sandison both scooped medals on Thursday evening.

Gifford, a four-time Island Games gold medallist, secured his third medal of the 2019 games when he came third in the 400 metres freestyle.

Jasmin Smith won two of Shetland’s eight bronze medals in swimming. Photo: Kevin Jones

Sandison then won her first of the games when she took bronze in the 200 metres butterfly.

The medals came on the fourth and final night of action in the pool, with Shetland winning more medals in swimming than any other sport so far.

Team Shetland’s swimmers have now won eight medals at the 2019 NatWest International Island Games – all of which were bronze.

Gifford won three and Jasmin Smith two, with one each going to Sandison, Emmie Hutchison and Anne Hutchison.

Tags:
Island Games
Shetland
Sport
Swimming

More articles about Island Games, Shetland, Sport and Swimming

Dinwoodie wins gold as Shetland take two more track medals
Dinwoodie wins gold as Shetland take two more track medals
11/07/2019
High jump silver as Team Shetland wins more medals
High jump silver as Team Shetland wins more medals
10/07/2019
Shetland wins three more medals in the pool
Shetland wins three more medals in the pool
09/07/2019
First gold for Shetland as MacKay defends title
First gold for Shetland as MacKay defends title
09/07/2019
Swimmers add to Island Games medal tally
Swimmers add to Island Games medal tally
08/07/2019
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns Island Games bronze
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns Island Games bronze
08/07/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top