Swimmers bag two more medals on final night

Swimmers Felix Gifford and Lauren Sandison both scooped medals on Thursday evening.

Gifford, a four-time Island Games gold medallist, secured his third medal of the 2019 games when he came third in the 400 metres freestyle.

Sandison then won her first of the games when she took bronze in the 200 metres butterfly.

The medals came on the fourth and final night of action in the pool, with Shetland winning more medals in swimming than any other sport so far.

Team Shetland’s swimmers have now won eight medals at the 2019 NatWest International Island Games – all of which were bronze.

Gifford won three and Jasmin Smith two, with one each going to Sandison, Emmie Hutchison and Anne Hutchison.