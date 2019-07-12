Premier Inn image heralds new era for Brevik site

A new 3D image of the proposed Premier Inn hotel has shown what the Brevik House site will look like once the project is completed.

The image, courtesy of Macaulay Miller Architecture, is the first to offer a 3D realisation of the new hotel in its Brevik House site.

Planning permission was granted last week to the 91-bedroom hotel project, with construction work now set to get underway.

Nick Johnston, acquisition manager from Premier Inn’s owner Whitbread, said this week that: “The granting of planning permission for a hotel on the Brevik House site is a significant step forward and gives us increased confidence to invest.

“We now need to finalise the agreement with the owner to ensure we can operate a Premier Inn at the site, which can take a little time.

“I’m confident a new Premier Inn will do well in Lerwick and will be a positive asset to the town.”

Image courtesy of Macaulay Miller Architecture.