Shetland Arts to celebrate 25 years of youth theatre

Twenty-five years of Shetland Youth Theatre will be celebrated next month with some of the characters of previous productions being reborn and reimagined.

Shetland Arts will be taking over Mareel on Sunday 25th August for a celebration of the diversity of past performances and members old and new of all ages from 12 upwards are welcome to get involved.

A weekend-long intensive workshop will focus on characters from previous drama productions and use different areas around Mareel as theatre spaces to create an interactive performance.

Participants will learn how to respond theatrically to a variety of performance spaces in a short development time, working with director John Haswell.

The workshops, on Saturday 24th August from 10am to 5pm and the following day from 10am to 4pm, will be open to all aged over 12 (including adults and previous members of Shetland Youth Theatre).

The weekend will culminate in the takeover of Mareel with pop-up performances on the Sunday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets will be available soon through the usual outlets.