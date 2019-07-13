Bike reported stolen from house in Lerwick

The police are seeking witnesses after a BMX bike was reported stolen from Hoofields in Lerwick.

The alleged theft was said to have happened between 11pm on Monday 8th July and 1am the following day.

The bike is described as a “gent’s BMX bike, black in colour, 20-inch frame with blue pedals and tan/orange coloured wheels”.

The police would like anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The police added: “No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”