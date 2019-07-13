14th July 2019
Dominant first-half display secures Fraser Cup for Spurs

The victorious Spurs side with the Madrid Cup. Back (from left): Lewis Kay, Sam Goudie, Paul Molloy, Ewan Stewart, Khaelem Watt, Andrew Flett, Nathan McDonald, Joe Kay. Front: Connor Grant, Brandon Talukder, Sam Ward, Ryan Thomson, David Mann, Grant Wood and Cameron Gibbs. Photo: Brian Gray

Spurs won the Fraser Cup by defeating Ness United 2-1 in the final, played on Saturday afternoon at the Fraser Park in Scalloway.

Both sides were missing a few players but Ness squad was much more tested than their opponents, with four or five regular first-team players absent.

The Lerwick side took an early lead through Paul Molloy and although Ness equalised with a goal from young Dan Forsyth, Molloy restored the advantage before the break.

Spurs had been the dominant side in the first half and a single-goal lead was hardly reflective of the many chances they created.

Paul Molloy slips the ball past Ness keeper Kern Duncan to open the scoring. Photo: Brian Gray

Ness were much improved after the break and solid defending and goalkeeping by Kern Duncan limited Spurs to just a few chances.

As the half wore on Ness grew in confidence and were unlucky not to square the match up. Striker Ian Bray was particularly unfortunate when he shot narrowly wide, saw another effort deflected for a corner and then his header bounced off the bar.

Spurs were holding on at the end with the players relieved to hear the full-time whistle.

Best for the winners were centre back Andrew Flett and youngster Brandon Talukder in midfield, while Bray and midfielder Harry Thomson both stood out for Ness.

Dan Forsyth
Fraser Cup
Ness United
Paul Molloy
Spurs

