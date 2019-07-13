Dominant first-half display secures Fraser Cup for Spurs

Spurs won the Fraser Cup by defeating Ness United 2-1 in the final, played on Saturday afternoon at the Fraser Park in Scalloway.

Both sides were missing a few players but Ness squad was much more tested than their opponents, with four or five regular first-team players absent.

The Lerwick side took an early lead through Paul Molloy and although Ness equalised with a goal from young Dan Forsyth, Molloy restored the advantage before the break.

Spurs had been the dominant side in the first half and a single-goal lead was hardly reflective of the many chances they created.

Ness were much improved after the break and solid defending and goalkeeping by Kern Duncan limited Spurs to just a few chances.

As the half wore on Ness grew in confidence and were unlucky not to square the match up. Striker Ian Bray was particularly unfortunate when he shot narrowly wide, saw another effort deflected for a corner and then his header bounced off the bar.

Spurs were holding on at the end with the players relieved to hear the full-time whistle.

Best for the winners were centre back Andrew Flett and youngster Brandon Talukder in midfield, while Bray and midfielder Harry Thomson both stood out for Ness.