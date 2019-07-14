SIC deputy convener Wishart will fight seat for Liberal Democrats

SIC deputy convener Beatrice Wishart has been announced as the Libertal Democrat candidate in the forthcoming Scottish by-election for the Shetland seat.

The Lerwick woman was confirmed following a meeting of the local party branch on Saturday evening. She will be bidding to replace Tavish Scott who stood down after holding the MSP position since the formation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Ms Wishart, who was elected to the council at the last election as one of the four Lerwick South members, is also a trustee of Women’s Aid and an active Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigner.

Over the past decade she has run the office of isles MP Alistair Carmichael and also supported the work of Tavish Scott at Holyrood.

Ms Wishart said: I am thrilled to be standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate in Shetland. I’ve lived and worked in Shetland most of my life and I’m keenly aware of the issues that need to be addressed.

“Islanders want to see fair funding for our ferries, more NHS services provided at home in Shetland, swift improvements to broadband coverage and all nurseries being given the resources and support they need to increase the amount of childcare available in our communities.

“I will be a tireless champion for Shetland. It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to stand to represent my home.”

Ms Wishart is the third current SIC councillor to throw her hat into the ring for the Scottish election, following the decisions of her colleagues Ian Scott and Ryan Thomson to stand as independents.

Tavish Scott said: “I am delighted that Beatrice will fly the Liberal Democrat flag in the forthcoming contest for the Shetland seat. She is a Shetlander and an islander through and through.

“Beatrice has all the qualities needed to be a committed representative of Shetland people in the Scottish Parliament. She knows island issues, listens well, has a strong track record of getting things done for people. She will always put Shetland first. I hope that she will have the overwhelming support of Shetland in the coming contest.”

Shetland branch chairwoman Wilcock added: “Shetland Liberal Democrats are delighted to endorse Beatrice Wishart as the prospective Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate at the forthcoming by-election. Beatrice is a passionate Shetlander and is well equipped for the task ahead. She has a quiet determination which shouldn’t be underestimated.

“She also has a wealth of experience of Shetland and its needs, having lived, worked and raised a family here. She has held office in the local party for over 20 years, is a councillor and has worked for Alistair Carmichael MP as office manager and case worker for the last 14 years.

“We look forward to assisting Beatrice in her forthcoming campaign and are confident that the Shetland voters will put their faith in Beatrice and return a Liberal Democrat MSP to Holyrood again.”