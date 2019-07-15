Exciting new designs in latest ShetlandMade exhibition

The final exhibition in the ShetlandMade summer programme at Weisdale Mill’s Bonhoga Gallery will open on Saturday.

Celebrating local contemporary craft and its role in Shetland’s culture and economy, the main gallery will host the work of some of Shetland’s most popular and talented practitioners.

This showcase will champion fine craftsmanship and innovative design from six artists and makers, all of whom are exhibiting new work alongside their current collections.

There will be exciting pieces from jewellers Mike Finnie and Esme Wilcock, contemporary textiles from designers Andrea Williamson and Nielanell, wooden furniture and designs from Paparwark as well as colourful glass creations from Cheryl Jamieson of Glansin Glass.

The showcases provide an opportunity for visitors to engage with craft at a closer level, and discover what it is that inspire local designers and makers to create their amazing pieces.

All work featured in the showcases will be for sale, providing a unique opportunity for both visitors and locals alike to purchase from a large and diverse collection of high quality, contemporary applied art and craft and consequently support our local craft sector.

Shetland Arts retail manager Angela Smith said: “We are very excited about this opportunity for Shetland makers. We are more than half way through our three year showcase programme and it’s fantastic to see how the makers are taking advantage of the opportunity, with most developing and creating new work.”

Running concurrently in the lower gallery at Bonhoga, Art to Go exhibits a selection of contemporary prints and photographs from Shetland and the UK, with work available at the point of sale.

This month features Jimi Rae, an artist who has recently moved to Shetland. Embracing the culture and landscape he has embarked on creating a new body of work he calls The Shetland Project, a combination of photography and paintings featuring the nature and environment.

Smith added: “We are delighted to feature a collection of his contemporary prints and sculptures at Bonhoga.”

The Bonhoga Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.