Chatty Man to come to Shetland

Famous comedian and chat-show host Alan Carr is set to be the latest comedian to come to Shetland.

Mr Carr will be coming to Shetland in October as part of his “Work-in-Progress” tour of the Highlands and Islands.

Work-in-Progress, which will take place in Mareel on 20th October, will be a chance for audiences to see Carr’s new, unfinished material. He will be supported by Kelly Convey, a highly-acclaimed rising star of the UK stand-up scene.

Mr Carr is one of the UK’s top comedy names, and has scooped two British comedy awards, two national television awards and a Bafta TV award.

He has been performing his innuendo-laden brand of stand-up comedy both live and on television for over a decade, as well as a long-running chat show Chatty Man.

This comes on the back of Jack Dee’s performance at Mareel on Saturday 13th July, and Jason Manford’s show at the Clickimin centre earlier this year.

Comedian James Acaster is also set to perform at Mareel in September.

Tickets will be available via the usual outlets from Thursday.