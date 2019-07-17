Police appeal for witnesses after weekend assault

Police in Shetland are investigating an assault which occurred in Lerwick at the weekend.

A man was assaulted within a property in the Burgh road area of the town at around 3.00am on Saturday 13th July.

The 24-year-old victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Sergeant Chris Hardwick said; “Although this incident occurred inside a property it is thought that the person or persons responsible left the scene on foot via Burgh Road.

“If anyone recalls hearing or seeing anything unusual in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Burgh Road area I would ask that they contact us on 101 quoting reference 0734 of 13 July.”