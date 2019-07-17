17th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police appeal for witnesses after weekend assault

Police appeal for witnesses after weekend assault
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police in Shetland are investigating an assault which occurred in Lerwick at the weekend.

A man was assaulted within a property in the Burgh road area of the town at around 3.00am on Saturday 13th July.

The 24-year-old victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Sergeant Chris Hardwick said; “Although this incident occurred inside a property it is thought that the person or persons responsible left the scene on foot via Burgh Road.

“If anyone recalls hearing or seeing anything unusual in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Burgh Road area I would ask that they contact us on 101 quoting reference 0734 of 13 July.”

Tags:
Assault
Lerwick police

More articles about Assault and Lerwick police

Hotel damage results in birthday bus ban
Hotel damage results in birthday bus ban
15/07/2019
Bike reported stolen from house in Lerwick
Bike reported stolen from house in Lerwick
13/07/2019
Police look for witnesses after careless driving is reported
Police look for witnesses after careless driving is reported
17/06/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top