Man airlifted off Fair Isle after being electrocuted

A man has been airlifted from Fair Isle after being electrocuted on Thursday afternoon.

The coastguard has just completed the evacuation, a spokesperson said, after first receiving a call at 2.30pm.

The coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 flew to the scene, arriving 16 minutes after the original call.

The man had to be taken by stretcher, with the helicopter leaving the island at 3.20pm and landing at Clickimin around 3.45pm.

The man was then taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.