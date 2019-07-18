18th July 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Preliminary football squad announced for County

Preliminary football squad announced for County
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Manager Kevin Main has named his preliminary 20-man squad for the forthcoming inter-county clash against Orkney.

Players from Spurs, Whitedale and Celtic dominate the squad list, with no players from Delting selected and only one player from Ness United.

Captain Richard Arthur is by far the most experienced in the fixture with 11 inter-county caps to his name already, while there could be first inter-county caps for six players, including Spurs’ Ronan Grant and Whitedale’s Ali Scott, who returned to Whitedale this year after a season playing with Bressay Sharks in the Ocean Quality Works League.

The full 20-man squad list is:

1 – Grant Wood (Spurs)

2 – Adrian Morrison (Whitedale)

3 – Saul Swanson (Thistle)

4 – Stuart Copland (Ness)

5 – Robert Smith (Celtic)

6 – Piotr Drozdowski (Whitedale)

7 – Liam Flaws (Ness)

8 – Colin Anderson (Whalsay)

9 – Richard Arthur (Captain) (Whalsay)

10 – Joel Bradley (Celtic)

11 – John Allan (Scalloway)

12 – Ali Scott (Whitedale)

13 – Lorne McNiven (Whitedale)

14 – Jack Clubb (Celtic)

15 – James Aitken (Celtic)

16 – Sam Maver (Spurs)

17 – Ronan Grant (Spurs)

18 – Calvin Leask (Thistle)

19 – Lewis Harkness (Spurs)

20 – Greg Tulloch (Whitedale)

The Shetland team suffered a chastening 5-1 reversal in the 100th Milne Cup fixture last summer in Kirkwall, and will be keen to ensure the cup stays on home soil this year.

Shetland have not lost a Milne Cup match at home since 1981.

They finished fourth at this summer’s Inter Island football tournament in Ynys Môn, losing narrowly to the hosts 2-1 in the semi-finals before a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the Isle of Man in the bronze medal play-off.

Orkney finished eight out of ten teams at the same tournament, losing three of their four matches.

The 101st Milne Cup match between the teams will take place at the Gilbertson Park at 5:00pm on Saturday 27th July.

Tags:
inter-county
Kevin Main
Shetland Football Team

More articles about inter-county, Kevin Main and Shetland Football Team

Shetland finish fourth in Ynys Môn after defeat
Shetland finish fourth in Ynys Môn after defeat
21/06/2019
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
03/08/2018
Shetland suffer bruising loss in 100th Milne Cup match
Shetland suffer bruising loss in 100th Milne Cup match
28/07/2018
We are underdogs in Milne Cup clash, says Shetland manager Main
We are underdogs in Milne Cup clash, says Shetland manager Main
27/07/2018
WATCH: Double Shetland victory in senior netball inter-county 2018
WATCH: Double Shetland victory in senior netball inter-county 2018
24/03/2018
Shetland old boys become new Blues management team
Shetland old boys become new Blues management team
06/11/2017

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top