18th July 2019
UPDATED – Scottish Conservatives announce by-election candidate

Headlines, News

The Scottish Conservatives have become the latest party to announce their candidate for the upcoming by-election to replace Tavish Scott.

Brydon Goodlad will represent the Scottish Tories in next month’s by-election, set to be held on Thursday 29th August.

In a press release, Scottish Conservatives said that Mr Goodlad, 47, was “Shetland born and bred” and working in the building trade.

He lives in Walls with his wife and three children.

Mr Goodlad said: “It’s a privilege to be selected as a candidate for this election and I can’t wait for the campaign to begin.

“People in Shetland are fed up of the SNP and fed up with the constant threats of another independence referendum.

“Across the country the Scottish Conservatives have proved they are the only ones who can stand up to the SNP, and that is going to be the case here in Shetland too.”

Mr Goodlad now joins a packed field that includes independent councillors Ian Scott and Ryan Thomson, fellow councillor Beatrice Wishart who is representing the Liberal Democrats, as well as Scottish Labour candidate Johan Adamson and Ukip’s Stuart Martin.

The SNP and Scottish Green party are both expected to announce their candidates on Friday, with the SNP candidate set to be either Tom Wills or Fergus Mutch.

