19th July 2019
Entries wanted for Rhoda Butler award

There are only six weeks left for prospective poets to get their entries in for this year’s Rhoda Butler awards.

This year the competition is for a Christmas card design with a dialect verse included, which organisers say should appeal to creative folk who enjoy both craft and poetry.

The serpentine and silver trophy, made by Rosalyn Thomson, is presented every year by the family of the late Rhoda Butler who was one of Shetland’s most significant dialect writers in both poetry and prose.

She also illustrated her own books and the competition recognises the breadth of her creative talent, and the pleasure she took in both pen and paintbrush.

This year’s subject gives entrants an opportunity to demonstrate art skills alongside their creative writing skills. The dialect writing can be from 40 to 80 words, and the only constraint on the visual appearance of the card is that it should be A4 folded.

In addition, each entrant has between 100 and 200 words to explain what inspired their design and verse.

The competition is organised by the dialect promotion group, Shetland ForWirds and the closing date for entries is 31st August 2019.

Rhoda Bulter Award

