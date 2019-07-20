20th July 2019
Nicolson chosen as Scottish Greens’ candidate

Tresta resident Debra Nicolson has been selected by the Scottish Greens as the party’s candidate in the upcoming Shetland by-election.

Green candidate Debra Nicolson. Photo: Doug Forrest

The party believes she is “a well-known local face who understands the day-to-day issues that impact people across the constituency”.

Scottish Green councillors had made a huge impact in Highland and Orkney councils as well as John Finnie representing the Highland region in Holyrood, the party stated, but Ms Nicolson becomes the first candidate that the party has stood in a constituency seat in the region.

Ms Nicolson stood unsuccessfully in the Shetland West ward at the last Shetland Islands Council election, and has recently been involved with the Up Helly Aa For Aa group which campaigns for equality for women in the Lerwick fire festival.

She said: “I am delighted that local party members have selected me to contest the upcoming by election on behalf of the Scottish Greens.

“In recent years the Scottish Green MSPs have secured millions of pounds to support local services in Shetland and millions more to support our inter island ferry services.

“In the face of the climate challenge we know things need to change. That’s why I’ll fight for a ‘green new deal’ for the islands. Shetland has huge wave, wind and tidal resources and it’s vital that Shetlanders benefit from the job opportunities that come along with these new technologies.

“Shetland can’t afford to wait for the Lib Dems or the SNP to catch up with what a climate emergency actually means.

“We can’t keep lobbying for tax breaks for oil giants. Actions speak louder than words, and we need to start transitioning to low-carbon jobs now to guarantee our future.

“We’re already well set to benefit from decommissioning and if you send me to Holyrood I’ll push for more of these jobs to come to Shetland.

“From fighting for improvements to the NorthLink service, to demanding that Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) lives up to its obligations to our communities, ensuring that safe patient transport is always in place and supporting farmers, crofters and fishers in the face of Brexit, it’s clear there’s plenty of issues to tackle, and I look forward to getting started on the campaign.”

