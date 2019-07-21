Sumburgh Airport to close due to strike action

Sumburgh Airport will be closed to air traffic on Monday 22nd July as a result of a dispute over pay and conditions.

The closure comes following the rejection of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) latest offer by air traffic controllers.

Members of the Prospect union rejected the offer on 4th July, leading to the current strike action.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the union and Hial — air traffic controllers previously “overwhelmingly rejected” a pay deal in June.

“On behalf of Hial, I would like to apologise for the disruption this further round of strike action will cause. We deeply regret the inconvenience and upset to hundreds of passengers affected by the strike action,” said Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, in a statement.

Mr Lyon said that Hial were “committed to resolving this dispute”.

Kirkwall Airport will also be closed on Monday 22nd July, while Inverness Airport is closed on Sunday 21st July — Stornoway, Benbecula and Dundee airports are to close on Tuesday 23rd July as a result of strike action.