Brexit Party will not field by-election candidate

The Brexit Party will not be fielding a candidate in Shetland’s upcoming by-election.

“Sadly we will not be putting up a candidate,” a spokesperson for the party told The Shetland Times.

The party had said at the beginning of July it would be keen to field a candidate next month and again in 2021, when the next Holyrood elections are due to take place.

There are currently eight candidates standing, with the latest to enter the race being Tresta resident Debra Nicolson, chosen by Scottish Greens on Saturday, and Tom Wills, who was announced as the SNP’s man on Friday afternoon.

They join a packed field made up of independent councillors Ian Scott and Ryan Thomson, Beatrice Wishart for the Liberal Democrats, Scottish Labourâ€™s Johan Adamson, the Scottish Conservativesâ€™ Brydon Goodlad and Ukipâ€™s Stuart Martin.