Hotel chain sets sights on Lerwick again

Travelodge is looking to open its first hotel in Lerwick, which the national hotel chain says would represent an investment of £5m and create 25 new jobs in the community.

The company has written to Shetland Islands Council as part of another attempt to open a hotel in the town.

“Lerwick is a key tourism magnet and is enjoying year on year growth. The town’s multimillion tourism industry has great potential for further growth and we want to be a part of this and help attract new more visitors to the area,” said Tony O’ Brien, Travelodge’s UK development director.

Travelodge describes Lerwick as a “bustling, cosmopolitan seaport” and “one of its key target coastal locations”, due to the town having “a shortage of good quality, low cost branded accommodation.”

The renewed interest in Lerwick and Shetland comes a year after the company wrote to SIC to propose a hotel, which the council ultimately turned down.

The move comes as part of a £165m seaside and coastal town expansion programme, with Travelodge hoping to open hotels at 26 seaside resorts.