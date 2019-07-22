Police appeal for witnesses after ‘hit and run’

The police are looking for witnesses after a report of what they termed a “hit and run” in the Fethaland car park at North Roe.

The incident was said to have happened on Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm, when a blue Ford van was damaged by an unknown white vehicle.

Anyone with information, or any dash cam footage of the incident are asked to call 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or alternatively attend at at the Lerwick police station.