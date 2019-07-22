22nd July 2019
Prince of Wales to visit Shetland

Prince Charles will make a flying visit to the isles on Saturday where he will make stops to Scalloway and Old Scatness.

The Prince of Wales will tour the Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age village and will also meet with representatives of Shetland Wool Week during the visit.

He will also visit the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway where the prince will meet with staff and cadets.

The Duke of Rothesay last visited Shetland in 2007 when he attended the opening of the Shetland Museum.

