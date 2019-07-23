New PM poses ‘existential threat’ to Union, says Carmichael

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has called Boris Johnson “bad for Britain”, following his election as leader of the Conservative Party and the UK’s new Prime Minister.

“While I would of course congratulate Boris Johnson on his election I am afraid I see few positives in it for the United Kingdom. His claimed determination to deliver Brexit, even if that means leaving the EU without a deal, has to be seen as an existential threat to the Union of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland,” said the Lib Dem MP.

“Today’s news does not change the arithmetic in the House of Commons so Boris Johnson will have the same problems as Theresa May. If he is serious about breaking the logjam then Boris Johnson should accept that the only way through this is to have a People’s Vote.

“In recent years the hard left has controlled the Labour Party. Today’s result confirms that the Tory Party is now controlled by populist nationalists who were previously in UKIP.

“Only the Liberal Democrats will speak for the moderate main stream of Scottish opinion that wants Scotland to remain in the UK and the UK to remain part of the European Union.”

SNP by-election candidate Tom Wills also gave his thoughts on the former Mayor of London’s election: “Boris Johnson as our next Prime Minister is bad news for the whole of the UK, bad news for Scotland and particularly bad news for Shetland.

“Shetland voted remain, yet we’re being dragged down the path towards a damaging No Deal. The risk of that outcome has shot up exponentially with today’s news.

“Much of the infrastructure and investment in Shetland in recent years has been thanks to European funding.

“We depend on EU nationals working in key industries, such as the seafood and hospitality sectors.

“And all of us benefit from the freedom to trade, travel and do business within the world’s biggest single market.

“A vote for the SNP on 29th August can send a clear message – that we reject a damaging Tory Brexit that will leave all of us worse off, and back Scotland’s right to choose a better future.”

Shetland faces an increased risk of significant economic harm under a Boris premiership, according to the SNP, which has increased the chance of a No Deal Brexit “exponentially,” said Wills.

Scottish Labour by-election candidate, Johan Adamson, said: “Our new Prime Minister has no mandate and a general election is now necessary.

“A No Deal Brexit must be stopped by parliament as it would be catastrophic for the whole country.”

Johnson was announced as the new Conservative leader on Tuesday, winning 92,153 party membership votes compared to Jeremy Hunt’s 46,656, and will take over from Theresa May on Wednesday.