26th July 2019
More damage to Brae School

Police in Shetland are appealing for witnesses after at least £1000 of damage was caused to the Brae High School roof this week.

The incident occurred sometime between 3.30pm on Wednesday 24th July and 8am the following morning.

Police have said the cost of the damage is at least £1000 currently, but that may increase.

This comes only three months after damage was reported to the plastic piping around the school, several air vents were removed and a flower bed was uprooted at the same school in Brae.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is advised to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or to go along to the Lerwick police station in person.

