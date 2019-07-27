Final two candidates announced for by-election

Two more candidates have joined an already packed field in the isles’ upcoming by-election.

Former councillor Michael Stout and Peter Tait, from Walls, are both standing as independents, according to SIC’s notice of poll.

They join other independents, councillors Ryan Thomson and Ian Scott, Scottish Greens’ Debra Nicolson, Tom Wills for the SNP, Lib Dem Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Labour’s Johan Adamson, the Scottish Conservatives’ Brydon Goodlad and Ukip’s Stuart Martin.

More candidates are standing this year than in any previous election.

The Brexit Party will not be fielding a candidate.

Shetland’s by-election will take place on the 29th August.