Prince Charles’ trip to Shetland cancelled

Prince Charles has had to cancel his flying visit to Shetland on Saturday.

Technical issues to do with transport meant the visit had to be cancelled.

The Duke of Rothesay has expressed his disappointment at the cancellation, according to a spokesperson.

Shetland Amenity Trust is keen to reschedule.

The royal had been due to tour the South Mainland and Scalloway, where the Duke of Rothesay would have visited Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age Village.

At Old Scatness, he would have met with staff and trustees of Shetland Amenity Trust and initiatives of the trust such as Shetland Wool Week.

The royal was also meant to visit a ‘Redd Up’ clean up at West Voe beach, and head onto Scalloway, to the isles’ NAFC Marine Centre to meet with students and staff there.