Shetland win inter-county football on penalties

Shetland have won this year’s inter-county football 5-4 on penalties, winning back the Milne Cup in the process.

Orkney led Shetland 1-0 at half time in the match, with Thorfinn Stout firing past the keeper after an excellent through ball from Jon Tait.

Shetland were perhaps unlucky in the first half, creating a few chances, including one tremendous point blank save by Orkney keeper Cameron McConnachie from Sam Maver.

In what was a very poor second half, Orkney seemed to be well in control, but in the 6th minute of stoppage time defender Ryan McFerran headed past his own keeper.

The game eventually went to penaltie after few real chances occured in extra time.

The Orkney keeper was very unlucky as the final ball hit the post, then the keeper and in, leading to jubilant scenes at Gilbertson Park on Saturday night.

Revenge was on the mind of Shetland’s senior inter-county football players heading into this match following a stunningly clinical performance 12 months ago by Orkney, hammering Shetland 5-1 in front of a jubilant crowd in Kirkwall.

Winning tonight has also meant Shetland have protected a 38 year home record.