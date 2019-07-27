SNP leader Sturgeon to visit Shetland today

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon will be in Shetland on Saturday 27th July to launch the SNP’s by-election campaign alongside candidate Tom Wills.

Ms Sturgeon will meet with party members at 2.30pm at the SNP’s campaign office on Commercial Street, in the building last occupied by Love from Shetland.

She will then visit local businesses along the street from around 2.50pm.

Ms Sturgeon said about her visit: “Like the rest of Scotland – Shetland didn’t vote for Brexit, Boris Johnson or for a no-deal Brexit. The people of Shetland deserve a better future than what’s currently being forced on us by Westminster.

“A vote for the SNP on 29th August is a vote to send a message that Shetland says no to this Tory Brexit and yes to a better future.”

SNP candidate Tom Wills was announced as the party’s candidate on Friday 19th July and is among a packed field of eight by-election candidates who will contest the seat that Tavish Scott has vacated.