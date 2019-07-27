Sturgeon in town to help launch SNP by-election campaign

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was in Shetland on a hot, sunny Saturday to lend a hand to Tom Wills’ SNP by-election campaign.

The duo arrived in Lerwick a little later than scheduled after being caught up at Sandwick Funday on their way up from Sumburgh — they also stopped by Mackenzies Farm Shop en route.

A turnout of around 100 SNP supporters was there to greet the politician and hopeful when they did arrive, with Ms Sturgeon commenting: “I hope you’ve all got your suncream.”

Ms Sturgeon met with party members outside the SNP’s campaign office on Commercial Street during the afternoon, and posed for a group photo with a “Stop Brexit” sign.

“It’s time for Scotland to chart its own future,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“We have got a brilliant candidate here,” she said. “Tom would be fantastic for Shetland.”

“Let’s get voting, and get out and get Tom elected,” the First Minister added.

Ms Sturgeon came to Lerwick with a strong anti-Brexit message, saying it was important to “send a really strong message to Boris [Johnson] and his ilk”.

“I am really excited to run a really fun and inclusive campaign,” said Mr Wills, adding that the SNP had the “best possible crack at this ever, and what better time to have a crack at it”.

After her meeting with members, the SNP leader visited a number of local businesses along the street with her party’s candidate.

First, the First Minister popped into C’est La Vie cafe, then down to the Dowry where they met with staff and customers, followed by a chat with Loose Ends worker Sheila Cutt and finally Shetland Soap Company, where they spent time speaking to workers about the social enterprise.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to be attending the inter-county football match on Saturday.

The First Minister also took the time to sit down with The Shetland Times following her trip about town, to discuss her party’s candidate and issues in the isles — that interview will available in next week’s paper.