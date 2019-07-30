31st July 2019
House destroyed after gas explosion

A house has been destroyed in Brae following a dramatic gas explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Ockrigarth when the blast ripped through the house just after 2pm on Tuesday.

Investigations have shown propane cylinders exploded at the scene.

An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

She was in the house with her grandson, who is also in hospital, when the incident happened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says four appliances attended the incident.

Fire units attended from Lerwick, Scalloway, Brae and Hillswick.

The woman has been named locally as Peggy Griffiths, who is believed to be in her 80s.

Fire services were in Brae throughout the afternoon.

Nearby residents spoke of hearing the blast.

One eye-witness was 52-year-old John Johnson, whose house overlooks the house which was destroyed in the blast.

He was just boiling his kettle when he heard the explosion.

“I just heard the bang and saw the house expanding with the rubble all falling down,” he said.

“I phoned the fire brigade. I think quite a few folk did. There were a few folk on the phones.”

He said the elderly resident was in the house at the time, while her grandson, Philip, was upstairs.

Another nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I just came to my door. I heard the explosion, I ran out and I saw this. It’s too tragic.”

Along the road was father and daughter Phil and Georgia Smith.

“It was just after 2.10,” said Phil. “I was just sat here, having a cup of tea, and it just went kaboom. I assumed it was gas.

Georgia added: “The house is completely destroyed inside. It’s like a bombsite.

“It’s a miracle they’re both alive.”

