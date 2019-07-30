Woman’s death treated as suspicious

A woman has died in Lerwick in an incident which is being treated by police as suspicious.

Officers were called shortly after 2am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the woman found in the Ladies Drive area at the north of the town.

A police statement explained that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we have been speaking to a number of witnesses in order to establish the full circumstances,” the police said.

“There will be a large police presence, including local officers and specialist officers from the major investigations team, in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue and we’d like to thank the public for their patience at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 343 of July 30, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.